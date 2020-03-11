With today’s evolution of transparency, consumers are getting smarter and thus more selective about what they put on their faces.As much as we might love some products, when we learn that they may contain toxic chemicals, dyes, or fragrances, well, they're not so appealing anymore. Enter clean beauty, a term that signifies beauty products that are free of harsh or toxic chemicals and instead opting for natural and organic ingredients.

Luckily, as the market continues to grow, many brands are switching to vegan and cruelty-free and leaving out ingredients that may result in unhealthy situations. Noto Botanics, Kosas and Codex Beauty are only a few of the beauty brands that are changing the game and offering clean beauty products free of unwanted elements. It’s worth mentioning they’re packaging is also aesthetically pleasing and will look très chic up on your shelf.

