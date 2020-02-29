Starting with the role that would launch her to lasting stardom in the series Friends, Jen’s hair has given us more than enough to talk about. In the sitcom, her haircut earned her character’s name: “The Rachel,” which many fans wanted to imitate.
Since then, more than 20 years on,
Jennifer Aniston
has had the same hair style: long ash blonde hair with golden highlights. She recently surprised everyone at the premiere of the new series The Morning Show with natural wavy hair but still with the same cut by her same stylist Chris McMillan.