Asking for a friend, why is Karol G so gorgeous? When the Colombian singer isn’t breaking records with her beats and vocals from Tusa, or cuddling up with her handsome fiance, singer Anuel AA -- she’s turning heads with her risk-taking beauty choices. From her pastel pink hair moment in music videos to her sultry green eye shadow picks, we’re always swoon by the 29-years-old singer’s style. Keep scrolling for some major eyebrow envy, festival-approved space buns and more of our favorite beauty moments from the Reggaetonera.