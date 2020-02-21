What hasn’t Jennifer Lopez done? As a mother of two, we often ask ourselves how she dedicates enough time to sculpting her amazing figure. The key to achieving all this seems to be discipline. And the results are plain to see! JLo admits that she is not an exercise fanatic, nor does she get obsessed over diets, but she knows that a healthy diet and lots of exercise is the only way to allow her to stay in such exceptional shape. "Protein is my go-to whenever I start having cravings," she said to Hello!. "It fills me up and keeps me full longer. It's a great muscle fuel." Her favorite sources include egg whites, white turkey meat, chicken breast, grass-fed beef and fish.
At 50 years old, her abs are look like a 20 year old’s! Eating healthy contributes to conserving nutrients that the skin requires to regenerate itself. Of course, do not forget to protect your face from the sun, a beauty hack we should certainly not overlook.