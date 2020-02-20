The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan,
Kylie
, also reveals her beauty secrets on social media. Everyone wants to have full lips like hers. The celebrity's lip challenge went viral when everyone started to use a shot glass or plastic cup to plump up their lips to look like Kylie Jenner's.
But long before demonstrating this quick fix, Kylie Jenner explained what she actually does to have fuller lips, in addition to lip fillers: she applies a dark lip liner, a lipstick in the same shade as the lips, and a lighter shade of lipstick in the middle part of the lips.