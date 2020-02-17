Lupita's gorgeous natural hair is as famous as she is, and she swears by keeping her hair moisturized. "One thing I’ve learned was the acronym LOC, and that’s basically the rule for how to treat my hair: liquid, oil, and then cream,” she told Allure. “It’s the idea that you wet your hair first, then you add oil so that it can trap the moisture in, then you put a moisturizer or a cream over it." When the Oscar-winner wears braids or locs, she loves to use her hairstylist Vernon François’ Scalp Nourishment Braids and Locs Spray. “My hair type drinks it up,” she said.