What works best: Grey eyes are the ‘hazel of the blue family’ and can be paired with many different colors to bring out different tonalities. Make them look more blue by pairing them with shadows that have an orange tone (copper, peach, melon). Bring out the rich green in them by using more red-brown and pink tones (maroon, plums, purples). For a lighter grey eye color, grab grey-scale tones (silver, charcoal and black).
Products we recommend:ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette, $42