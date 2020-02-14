Just as the actress confessed to Harper's Bazar - in the company of her makeup artist Pati Dubroff – this mask is the trick behind her skin prep before applying makeup. In the video taken by the magazine, when Dubroff, whose client list includes Natalie Portman and Margot Robbie, takes out the Rose-Gold 111 Skin Mask, Priyanka immediately exclaims, “We love it!”.
The makeup artist claims this product achieves an incredible glow to your skin with “instant” results. You can find this simple product in Dermstore for $32. What makes it so effective? This hydrogel mask contains extracts of rose and 24k gold. What’s more, it’s rich in antioxidants, licorice root and vitamin E, all which brighten, hydrate and refresh your skin in just one step.