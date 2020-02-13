I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite parts of getting dolled up is getting a sick manicure to match my outfit. When done right, nails are the perfect accessory because there are countless options and designs to try. Instead of wearing a classic French manicure for your next wedding party, switch it up with an ombre design. And why stick to one color, when you have five nails that can each rock a different shade? These are the top nine nail trends we predict will be making their way to everyone’s Insta feeds this season.