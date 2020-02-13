If you thought Jennifer Lopez’s year was over, think again. In the last year, JLo rang in her 50th birthday with a world tour, received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Hustlers and was the first Latina to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And this is just the beginning–let’s not forget that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are engaged (with a $1 million + ring to prove it) and re expected to tie the knot soon.

Although there are no details about the date, venue or what’s sure to be a star-studded guest list, her celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton recently hinted that her hairdo will be “amazing” on the special day. In order to pass the time before the wedding, we’ ve rounded up nine possible hairstyles that JLo will wear when she says “I do.”