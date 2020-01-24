Since the 1950s, the Grammy Awards has been coined music’s biggest name with some of the most talented artists to ever hit the scene. The red carpet sets the tone of the different beauty standards as our favorite celebrities sport their glam squads’ major efforts. With the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and showcasing the most stunning, unforgettable, and truly timeless looks from the iconic event. From Dolly Parton, Celia Cruz to Jennifer Lopez -- ahead you’ll find the top makeup and hair gems to date.