The beginning of a new decades calls for us to be bolder than ever and take a page out of our favorite A-listers’ beauty books. Whether you’ve been dreaming of embracing those juicy coils like Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi, adding some length with Kim Kardashian-inspired extensions or sporting a shaggy short bob like Isabela Merced — we’ve forecast the top hair trends you’ll see in 2020. We’re sure you’ll be empowered to be ready to be fierce, fabulous and fearless all year long after seeing these chic styles.