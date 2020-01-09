Let’s face it: Primers are essential for makeup these days especially if you’re looking for that fresh face glow. If you’re chasing that ‘no makeup, makeup’ look, Laura Mercier's newest collection is sure to be your go-to for the upcoming months. The pioneer of the “Flawless Face,” dropped five primers within the line, each one glycerin-based and silicone-free, while catering to needs such as hydration, protection, SPF, and oiliness.
LAURA MERCIER Pure Canvas Primer - Illuminating, $38, lauramercier.com