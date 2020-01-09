Happy 2020, beauty lovers! Chance are you’ve made new declarations, goals and plans for the upcoming months ahead. If you’re anything like us, chances are this also includes an elevated beauty regimen. We encourage you to check your makeup bag for those dried out lipsticks and mascaras, toss those expired moisturizers in the medicine cabinet and simply embrace an array of innovative buys on the market. This year, brands are taking their ingredients, benefits, and pigments to the next level. Whether you’re a skincare expert or always interested in the newest luxury items, we’ve rounded up the best beauty buys worth every penny in January. Click ahead to find the most cutting-edge anti-aging serums, nourishing hair mask, and more.