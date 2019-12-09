In a statement posted on social media, she expressed her thoughts on her groundbreaking win: “Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.” Last year, South Africa was *this close* to winning the crown. The country’s representative, Tamaryn Green, was first runner-up, while Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, was crowned the winner. Tunzi’s triumph is the third time South Africa has reigned in the beauty competition. The first was Margaret Gardiner in 1978, and in 2017 the winner was Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.