These celebrity fragrances will have you smelling like an A-lister this holiday season

These celebrity fragrances will have you smelling like an A-lister this holiday season
These celebrity fragrances will have you smelling like an A-lister this holiday season

JLo promise
JLo promise

Once upon a time, celebrity perfumes reigned supreme. Every year, there was a new fragrance released from your favorite A-listers. Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and let’s not forget Jessica Simpson who’s ‘Fancy’ line was, is and (TRUST ME) will always be one of the most perfect scents you ever come across. 

Although there’s been a shift in the past few years with more people opting to buy brand name perfumes rather than ones with a celeb etched across the bottle, I’m here to tell you that the tides are changing once again. 

This Christmas go out and get the gift of (celebrity) scent for your family and friends. From Jennifer Lopez to Nick Jonas, these are the hottest perfumes that are not only pretty for your vanity, but will also have you smelling like your favorite celeb during the hoildays.

Happy shopping!

 

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum ($65, ulta.com)

This year, the 50-year-old superstar released her 25th fragrance 'Promise,' which—wait for it—promises to keep you smelling sweet this season. This pretty perfume features “cashmere wood infused with crystallized ember” and comes in a glam bottle. Yes, please!

KKW Fragrance Diamonds Bundle ($110, kkwfragrance.com)

The Kardashian sisters teamed up for a picture-perfect perfume bundle that includes three scents all inspired by each of them. This is a must-have for anyone who can’t decide on a single perfume. Plus, the packaging is hella pretty and perfect for the ‘gram. 

Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum ($62, ulta.com)

For all the ladies who just ended a relationship and are now living their best lives, one spritz of this pretty in pink perfume will give you the confidence to continue to thrive. It contains sparkling white pear and wild raspberry notes with a dash of delicate pink rose petals.

Nick Jonas JVxNJ Men's Eau de Toilette ($74, macys.com)

Nick Jonas has had quite the year and he bottled it all up in a 2.5-oz bottle that features a mix of earthy, citrus and “sexy amber” tones. Trust, this will not disappoint your man.

MORE: Cardi B, Frida Kahlo and more candles you'll want to add to your cart this season

Shakira Sweet Dream ($70, eBay.com)

Velvety rose, cedar blends and a sweet rasberry tones combine for a delicious scent that comes in a bottle shaped like a microphone. Now you're a real superstar!

Shawn Mendes Signature II Eau De Parfum Spray ($31.95, amazon.com)

The best part of this fragrance is that it works for both men and women. Featuring pineapple, apricot blossoms and walnut wood tones, this is a go-to scent for the winter season. 

Sofía by Sofia Vergara ($20.99, amazon.com

The Colombian star made sure to include Colombian rose in her scent as well as blackberry, Colombian Orchidand Sandalwood to create a sweet-smelling fragrance.

