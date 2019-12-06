View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

Cardi B, Frida Kahlo and more candles you’ll want to add to your cart this season

...


Bath and body works fireside candle
Bath and body works fireside candle

Whether it’s sandalwood base, lavender-infused, or evem cookie dough scented, candles have a way of relaxing us. With the colder season in full swing, chances are you’ll be spending a lot more time indoors which calls for a zen at-home moment.

Create a peaceful moment with a decorative fire-side approved candle. Be ready to cozy-up by the 3-wicked candle, oozing with essential oils of smoked cedar, fresh clove bud, and warm embers.

Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle in Fireside, $24.50, bathandbodyworks.com

 

Spice Mami Hot Tamale cardi candle
Spice Mami Hot Tamale cardi candle

Take the I Like It rapper home with you and enjoy the floral notes combined with raspberry and touches of leather adding a touch of intoxication. Whether you’re cuddling up with someone special or want to calm down post-workday, enjoy the sage-infused scents and ward away any negativity. 

The 125 Collection Candle in Spicy Mami, Hot Tamale-Cardi, $40, the125collection.com

Homesick Mexico candle
Homesick Mexico candle

Known for taking you back home, this scent will teleport you to Tulum, Playa Carmen and more land markets within Mexico. Top notes include butter, vinegar, earthy scents that’ll remind you of home.

Homesick ‘Mexico’ Candle, $29.95, homesick.com

Frida Kahlo Secular Saint Candle
Frida Kahlo Secular Saint Candle

Frida Kahlo was an iconic Mexican artist who broke boundaries in several ways we still reflect and marvel at today. Show your devotion to the late historic painter with this patron saint-like candle. According to the philosophers-driven brand, “UPG’s Secular Saints votives are guaranteed to grant your desires.” 

UPG Frida Kahlo Secular Saint Candle, $12.95, philosophersguild.com

Nest Fragrances Spiced Orange and Clove
Nest Fragrances Spiced Orange and Clove

Take the candle-light experience to the next level with this gem. Just in time for the festive season, its bursts of nostalgic blends will remind you of the giving holidays ahead. From orange pomander with spiced brandy to Saigon cinnamon, star anise, and gingered honey, this candle is simply everything.

NEST Fragrances Spiced Orange and Clove, $42, nestfragrances.com

R Co Dark Waves Candles
R Co Dark Waves Candles

Enjoy the long-lasting aromas of top citrus and Sichuan pepper notes which create a sophisticated vibe. This richly-scented candle can create the ultimate romantic evening for those single or ready to mingle. 

R+Co Dark Waves Candle, $45, randco.com

Diptyque Blissful Amber Candle
Diptyque Blissful Amber Candle

Discover a universe of lucky charms with protection, luck, and harmony with this luxe brand just in time for the new decade ahead. The French-born candle gives off scents of amber, geranium, and lavender, with the softness of musk.

Diptyque Paris Blissful Amber Candle, $72, diptyqueparis.com

