It’s no secret, that Mindy Kaling is an unstoppable nature in Hollywood. We first fell in love with the comedian and actress during her days playing Kelly Kapoor on NBC’s hit The Office. Of course, that was just the beginning of the truly talented 40-year-old. Not only is she an outstanding actress and producer, but her bestselling books have become a saving grace to many women of color. When the Ocean's 8 star isn’t creating cinematic magic, she’s turning heads on the red carpet with her beauty looks. From playful pops of pink lipsticks to flowing brunette locks, ahead are Mindy’s best beauty looks of all time.