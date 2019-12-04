Although we all love the look of glossy waves, being a curly-haired girl ain't easy. The right products must be used so that your wavy locks show off their natural beauty and aren't a pain in the neck!

Hair experts – also known as trichologists – point out that curly hair tends to be drier and weaker than straight hair. And that's why it needs special treatment including washing it with special products that don't contain sulfates or parabens. But if you really want to improve the look of your hair and make your care routine a piece of cake, then you should think about investing in hair oils. Here we take a look at the options on the market...