It's amazing how quickly new products become an essential part of our beauty routines. And that's because they have concentrated formulas that reduce fine expression lines, offer a natural shine, improve firmness and help clear the skin.
All this is promised by L'Oréal Paris Visible Lift Serum Absolute Foundation ($21.00). It offers medium coverage and is made from a type of magical cure-all for the skin: glycerin and hyaluronic acid which hydrates the skin, while the retinol and vitamin C illuminates and improves skin tone.