Serums are a type of 2-in-1. The formula has antioxidants treatments and anti-aging properties while the pigmentation gives you just the right blend for your skin. It then serves as the perfect base for your makeup without the need for extra foundation or on its own for the 'natural beauty' look.

First on the list is the Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum ($44.79), which offers a natural look with a semi-matte finish. If you want more coverage then you just need to add a few more drops of the product and you're set. It also contains SPF 30.