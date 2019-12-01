Steal Alexa Demie’s glittery glam go-to products this holiday season

View 3 pics | Health and Beauty

MAC SPELLBINDER SHADOW STARRING YOU
MAC SPELLBINDER SHADOW STARRING YOU

It’s clear Euphoria breakout star Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez blew us away with her eye-catching beauty looks throughout the HBO series' first season. Her rhinestone makeup moments and use of stunning bold colors truly garnered her a huge fan base in the beauty community. Some would say she was literally a shining star since day one, making her latest project with M.A.C. cosmetics a spectacular match made in heaven.

Recently, the Waves actress took to social media to announce her star-studded collaboration with the makeup empire. The Mexican-American rising star recognizes her influence with the makeup world and now wants us to be the star of our own show with her top picks.

Keep scrolling to find out which are her favs and be ready to have the spotlight all on you as you shop the 24-year-old star's holiday glam look. 

Inspired by her makeup artist mom and Los Angeles lifestyle, the brunette beauty continuously pays homage to 90’s glam. Take a page out of Alexa’s beauty book this holiday season as you prepare to stunt at those endless amounts of parties. Try this red burgundy eyeshadow with purple pearl to wow just about anyone who comes your way.

MAC Cosmetics Spellbinder Shadow in Stairs to the Stars, $25, maccosmetics.com

MAC-number-70-lash
MAC-number-70-lash

Two words: Flashy & Fabulous! Just as luck would have it, you too can now be as extra as Alexa with these MAC cosmetics limited-edition falsies. Create a dramatic winged-out lash look with a unique crisscross pattern.

MAC #70 Lash in Starring You, $17, maccosmetics.com

MAC Taste Of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit
MAC Taste Of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit

Flaunt your makeup skills with these 12 highly-reviewed mini lipstick shades in color-matched glittery packaging. Whether you're going for a bold pink pout or a sultry berry lip look, this kit consist of hues for all upcoming occasions. 

Taste of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit, $74.50, maccosmetics.com

