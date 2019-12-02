View 16 pics | Health and Beauty

16 beauty Advent calendars you need to countdown to Christmas this year

Charlotte Tilbury Glittery Galaxy Of Makeup Magic moon advent
The countdown to Christmas has officially begun! Remember the days when we'd countdown to the festive day with tiny chocolate treats from our Advent calenders that'd disappear in a single bite?

Though those yummy desserts are still within the supermarket aisles, now you can spoil someone (or yourself!) with a variety of beauty advent calendars. Think luxe scented candles, trendy nail polishes and even travel-size lipsticks and blushes! 

As we gear up to close out a decade and marvel another Santa season, we’ve rounded up the best makeup, skincare and hair calendars to keep those eyes sparkling throughout the holiday season. 

MORE: These scalp treatments will keep your head smooth this winter

 

The Hollywood makeup artist truly outdid herself with this magical makeup set. Whether you’d like to gift or keep, these high-end products are a beauty lovers’ dream. The reuseable jewelry case includes full-size items and travel-size gems along with the fan-favorite Magic Cream. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault, $200, charlottetilbury.com

Clarins Advent Calendar
Perfect for the skincare addict, this Advent calendar comes with best-selling products from the elite brand along with a few makeup goodies. From their Hydra-Essentiel Moisturizing Reviving Eye Mask to Clarins' shimmery Natural Lip Perfector — this calendar is worth every penny. 

Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar, $100, clarins.com

bareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar
Worth over $200 dollars, this year's bareMinerals beauty Advent calendar is guaranteed to be another sell-out. With 24 products leading up to Christmas, this clean beauty buy is perfect for any devout beauty lover. Judging by the speed it flew off the shelves last year, you'll want to act quickly!

bareMinerals 24 Days Of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar, $99, bareminerals.com

diptyque advent calendar
We get it. Advent calendars can seem somewhat pricey, but think of it more as a wellness investment in diptyque's case. Whether you're looking to spend a pretty penny or not, the iconic brand's heavenly scented candles will steal your heart. Going beyond candles, the Paris-based brand also infused fragrances and skincare products with the high-end cal.

diptyque Advent Calendar, $425, diptyqueparis.com

ELEMIS 2019 advent calendar
For the ultimate skincare junkie, there couldn't be anything better than ELEMIS' holiday Advent calendar. With 12 different treatments in a variety of sizes, this gift set is the perfect way to experience the brand and all its alluring products.

ELEMIS 12 Days Of Beauty 12 Piece Collection, $145, elemis.com

OPI x Hello Kitty Holiday Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar
This nostalgic Hello Kitty x OPI set is a fun way to be playful with your next mani. With 25-mini lacquers, the creative possibilities are endless. From elegant classics hues to eye-popping bright colors, this set is everything!

Holiday '19 Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Pack Advent Calendar, $49.90 opi.com

Jo malone london advent calendar
Be ready to marvel in a high-quality and premium beauty experience with Jo Malone's Advent calendar. With 24 selections to unlock daily, each one creates a chic and blissful experience. From the brand's Velvet Rose & Oud Shower Oil to their Pine & Eucalyptus candle, each item will leave you speechless.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, $450, jomalone.com

Kiehl's adevent calendar
This season, Kiehl's included 24 items with their Christmas set that features cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers, and more!

Kiehl's Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar, $99, kiehls.com

Lancome holiday advent calendar
Count down to the holiday season with Lancôme's Advent calendar this year. Each day you'll unlock yet another luxurious item (beauty and skincare products) that'll keep you looking festive and fabulous all season. 

Lancôme Holiday Advent Calendar, $110, lancome-usa.com

L'Occitane luxury advent calendar
If you're in the pampering mood this year, you won't go wrong with this Advent calendar from L'Occitane. Filled with head-to-toe body products, this set is also perfect for someone who wants to experience the true essence of the French brand.

L'Occitane Luxury Advent calendar, $64, loccitane.com

MAC Stars for Days Advent Calendar set
If you're as in love with MAC as we are, this holiday makeup set a splurge session must-have. The online-only exclusive 24-piece Advent calendar (worth $300) includes new lipsticks, eye shadows, and more!

MAC 24-Pc. Stars For Days Advent Calendar Set, $195, maccosmetics.com

Moroccanoil 7 Days of Beauty Vault Advent Calendar Hair Care
The limited-edition hair holy grail set is a Moroccan-inspired blue dream. Famous for its rich minerals, the brand made sure to feature its best products this year, including hair styling treatment, protect & prevent spray, dry texture spray, hydrating hair serum and more within their seven-day cal.  

Moroccanoil 7 Days of Beauty Vault Advent Calendar Hair Care, $45, sephora.com

NYX Advent calendar
Are you lipstick obsessed? If so, look no further because this year drug-store brand NYX went totally retro with their holiday calendar. Disco-themed, the array of 24-mini lippies consist of mattes, shimmers, and glosses. Be sure to pick up one for them and one for you this season! #TreatYoSelfNYX

Professional Makeup Love Lust Disco Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar, $42, nyxcosmetics.com

Rituals Ritual Advent
This golden box of goodies is our pick for anyone looking to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. There's a mix of bath, body, and skincare treats all designed to help you relax and zen out. 

The Ritual Of Advent Advent Exclusive, $74.50, rituals.com

Sephora collection frost advent calendar
Calling all Beauty Insiders, VIBs, and Rouge shoppers! Treat yourself to the ultimate Sephora collection experience with this set. The fun assortment features a combination of 11 limited-edition makeup, skincare, and body care surprises. 

SEPHORA COLLECTION Frosted Party Advent Calendar, $45, sephora.com

Target advent calendar
The Advent calendar from Target serves as the ideal makeup, haircare, and skincare stocking stuffer set. The 12-piece assortment features a dry shampoo, at-home eye mask treatment, natural deodorant, and much more.

Target Advent calendar, $20, target.com

