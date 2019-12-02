16 beauty Advent calendars you need to countdown to Christmas this year

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun! Remember the days when we'd countdown to the festive day with tiny chocolate treats from our Advent calenders that'd disappear in a single bite?
Though those yummy desserts are still within the supermarket aisles, now you can spoil someone (or yourself!) with a variety of beauty advent calendars. Think luxe scented candles, trendy nail polishes and even travel-size lipsticks and blushes!
As we gear up to close out a decade and marvel another Santa season, we’ve rounded up the best makeup, skincare and hair calendars to keep those eyes sparkling throughout the holiday season.
The Hollywood makeup artist truly outdid herself with this magical makeup set. Whether you’d like to gift or keep, these high-end products are a beauty lovers’ dream. The reuseable jewelry case includes full-size items and travel-size gems along with the fan-favorite Magic Cream.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Moon Advent Calendar Vault, $200, charlottetilbury.com