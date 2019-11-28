After applying glue to full false lashes, to achieve the best curvature, bend them briefly into a U-shape so that they adapt to the natural shape of your eyelids. Wait a few seconds before placing them on the eyelids.

Using a tweezer, place the false lashes on the edge of the eyelid, starting towards the interior part of the eye — trying to look downwards — and press them along the natural contour of your own eyelashes. Leave them to dry for a few minutes to set.

If you're going for a longer-lasting look, like that of Kim Kardashian – who has used the Goddess eyelash by Lilly Lashes ($10) – use the double-adhesive trick, putting some glue all along the line of both your natural lashes and the fake ones.

Another Kim Kardashian eyelash hack? The beauty mogul primes her lashes with concealer before putting on mascara.