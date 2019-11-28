If you're all about the relaxed surfer girl look but don't have access to the mighty ocean, then you'll be relieved to learn that the beauty world has an answer at hand: saltwater sprays.

It's never been easier to achieve that just-stepped-out-of-the-sea look. The wind-tousled look is just a few sprays away. And you won't have to worry about UV damage. See below for some ideas to give you beach hair texture and volume whenever you need it.