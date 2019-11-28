Between Washes Beach Waves Sea Salt Spray by Nexxus is perfect for straight and wavy hair and promises to give texture and volume to hair for up to two days. You can find it in Ulta Beauty for $14.
Having now discovered seven great ideas to achive that coveted surfer girl look, it's important that you know how to apply the product. Thankfully it's easy! Use the spray generously throughout clean damp or dry hair from the roots to the tips. Then use your fingers to create the texture you want. Move your head from side to side and shake upside down to create that wavy beach head look.