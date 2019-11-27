View 21 pics | Health and Beauty

Every product Camila Mendes uses to keep her skin fresh after a '15 hour' workday

If you ever think to yourself that you wished you had Camila Mendes-level skin, first of all, same and second, she just revealed her entire beauty and skincare routine in a new Vogue video makeup tutorial. According to her, these products are a go-to in order to achieve picture-perfect skin, especially when she has a “15 hour day of clogging pores” while playing Veronica Lodge on Riverdale

While prepping her skin, the 25-year-old actress confessed that she wasn’t always into beauty, but has recently gotten more into a routine. “I haven’t always been a skincare girl, but I also never wore that much makeup before Riverdale and just before being a working actress,” she explained. “So now I feel like this urge to learn more about my skin because I need to compensate for all the makeup that I wear on set.”

Although she admits that she learns a lot from her co-star Lili Reinhart who is a true “expert” on all things skincare, Camila definitely has a few tricks up her sleeve, too. Keep scrolling to see which products the natural beauty uses on the daily!

 

Tracie Martyn Purifying Cleanser ($65, traciemartyn.com)

Camila mixes three pumps with water to prep her face.

Burt's Bees
© Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees

Rosewater Toner from Burt’s Bees ($10.99, burtsbees.com)

Next up, apply this pH-balancing toner.  

Massage Roller
© Sephora

Massage Roller

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller Beauty Roller ($69, sephora.com)

It's always nice to give your face sosme lifting before applying makeup.

Skin lotion
© Renee Rouleau

Skin lotion

Renee Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion ($43.50, reneerouleau.com) 

After you've softly rubbed the cream, press firmly into the skin—a technique Camila swears by.

Eye cream
© Goop

Eye cream

Nyakio Quinoa De-puffing and Firming Eye Cream ($39, shop.goop.com)

In order to avoid puffy eyes, try this cream that Camila uses after a long day at work. "I find that my eyes get really puffy, especially if I’m doing a scene on set where I’m crying a lot or something," she says.

 

 

Serum
© Sephora

Serum

ILIA Beauty True Skin Radiant Priming Serum ($52, sephora.com)

"This serum will help get that glow out after applying foundation," she promises.

 

ILIA foundation
© Sephora

ILIA foundation

ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation ($54, sephora.com)

Apply this creamy foundation with a beauty blender—a got-o for the actress.

concealer
© Sephora

concealer

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer ($30, sephora.com)

The trick to concealing blemishes? Apply the amount needed and leave for a few minutes. The blend will then be a little thicker.

 

Highlighter
© Sephora

Highlighter

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter ($42, sephora.com)

Top it off with a dose of dazzling highlighter!

ILIA multi-stick
© Sephora

ILIA multi-stick

Ilia Multi-Stick ($34, sephora.com)

This can be used on the eyes and cheeks. For best blush results, use with a buffer brush.

 

Benefit Brow Stick
© Sephora

Benefit Brow Stick

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pen (34, sephora.com) 

This stick allows you to fill in the brow as well as define it and highlight it!

Honest eyeshadow palette
© Honest

Honest eyeshadow palette

Honest Beauty Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette ($19.99, honest.com)

If you're not a fan of over-lining, dab a little bit of powder on an angled brush and lightly line the water line.

Eyelash Curler
© Ulta

Eyelash Curler

Shisedo Eyelash Curler ($22, ulta.com) 

The best lashes can only be achieved with a quick curl before applying mascara. 

mascara
© Goop

mascara

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara ($28, shop.goop.com)

This highly-rated mascara gives a bold, feathery effect. 

It cosmetics mascara
© It Cosmetics

It cosmetics mascara

It Cosmetics Tightline 3-in-1 Black Primer - Eyeliner - Mascara ($24, itcosmetics.com)

A must-have for anyone who wants to give some love to their  bottom lashes.

 

Shiseido Perfecting Stick Concealer
© Shiseido

Shiseido Perfecting Stick Concealer

Shiseido Perfecting Stick Concealer ($25, shiseido.com)

For the pesky zits that just won't go away with concealer.

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder
© Sephora

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder ($34, sephora.com) 

Top off your face with this translucent finishing powder. Pro-tip: apply a touch of powder to any zits that are still shiny after foundation and concealer.

charlotte tilbury lipstick
© Net-a-Porter

charlotte tilbury lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Glowing Jen ($30, net-a-porter.com) 

One of Camila's favorite lipsticks is this soft coral color. 

Pat Mcgrath
© Pat McGrath

Pat Mcgrath

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Passion Flower ($40, patmcgrath.com)

She also loves this Pat McGrath shade. Her trick for applying lipstick is smudging. 

“I love smudging in my lips. It just makes it look like your lips are fuller without overdrawing them," she shares. "I don’t have big lips, but I’ll tell you one thing, Im never getting them filled. And this is my official announcement of that." 

Tatcha mist
© Tatcha

Tatcha mist

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, tatcha.com)

Camila finishes with a spritz of mist to get a dewy effect on her face.

Marc Jacobs perfume
© Ulta

Marc Jacobs perfume

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray ($106, ulta.com) 

Finally, she finishes her routine with a spray of this flowery scent!

