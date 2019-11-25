The makeup gods have answered our prayers — Scott Barnes' highly-anticipated palettes are finally here. The celebrity makeup artist, who is the mastermind behind Jennifer Lopez’s legendary glow and all her major beauty moments, is bringing his years of experience and fine arts background to life with some stunning contour and shadows sets. The incredible colors were carefully selected by the Scott Barnes Cosmetics founder to provide users with extreme flexibility for any type of look. The collection includes a blush and contouring palette, highlighters and an array of neutral and bright eye shadows. Get your credit cards ready! Chances are you’ll be adding these to your cart or wishlist this season!