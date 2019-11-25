View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

JLo's makeup artist Scott Barnes releases the ultimate palette collection

JLo’s makeup artist Scott Barnes releases the ultimate palette collection
JLo’s makeup artist Scott Barnes releases the ultimate palette collection

Scott Barnes Sculpting & Contour palette
© Scott Barnes Cosmetics

Scott Barnes Sculpting & Contour palette

The makeup gods have answered our prayers — Scott Barnes' highly-anticipated palettes are finally here. The celebrity makeup artist, who is the mastermind behind Jennifer Lopez’s legendary glow and all her major beauty moments, is bringing his years of experience and fine arts background to life with some stunning contour and shadows sets. The incredible colors were carefully selected by the Scott Barnes Cosmetics founder to provide users with extreme flexibility for any type of look. The collection includes a blush and contouring palette, highlighters and an array of neutral and bright eye shadows. Get your credit cards ready! Chances are you’ll be adding these to your cart or wishlist this season!

Unlike most contour palettes that are designed to put emphasis on the light and dark areas of the face, this set features eight shades that brings to life the chroma or color information.

Scott Barnes Sculpting and Contour N°1, $58, scottbarnes.com

Scott Barnes Chic Cheek Blush palette
© Scott Barnes Cosmetics

Scott Barnes Chic Cheek Blush palette

These six sophisticated hues truly bring depth and detail definitions to your cheeks. The brilliant shades of orange, pink and red, along with the two highlighters, make for a perfect holiday gift or self-splurge moment. 

Scott Barnes Chic Cheek Blush Palette, $58, scottbarnes.com

Scott Barnes Glowy & Showy Highlighter palette
© Scott Barnes Cosmetics

Scott Barnes Glowy & Showy Highlighter palette

Our dreams have finally come true with this OG highlighting makeup palette. Perfectly crafted by the pioneer of radiance and creator of the JLo glow, the palette boasts pearl-pigments that mimic the reflection of light with glittering shine.

Glowy & Showy N°1, $68, scottbarnes.com

Scott Barnes colorful Eyeshadow palette
© Scott Barnes Cosmetics

Scott Barnes colorful Eyeshadow palette

This vibrant color scheme embodies a new-age of shadows with a glamorous luxurious effect. From bright yellows to shimmery blues, the pro-artist literally colored our world with this makeup gem. 

Scott Barnes Colour Bomb Eyeshadow Palette, $84, scottbarnes.com

Scott Barnes Snatural Eyeshadow palette
© Scott Barnes Cosmetics

Scott Barnes Snatural Eyeshadow palette

The term “Snatural,” which was coined by Scott himself on social media, means looking flawlessly snatched and natural. With an array of mattes and shimmers, this gem is the perfect buy for those who want to make a subtle but beautiful statement.

Scott Barnes Snatural Eyeshadow Palette, $84, scottbarnes.com

