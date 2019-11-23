One of the simplest ways to give your beauty routine a boost and to make your skin looks its best is to use a hydrogel mask – a treatment that Olivia Munn loves. These masks have become popular thanks to their molecular structure as hydrogel is able to hold large amounts of water which evaporates during application. This cools the treated area and effectively releases the active ingredients so they are absorbed by osmosis into the skin.

There are masks on the market with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and even gold. They also have a range of actions, such as anti-aging or to add luminosity, hydrate, nourish, relax or lighten the skin. Scroll through to find out Olivia's favorite mask and more suggestions of similarly impressive hydrogel masks so you can find your own beauty savior.