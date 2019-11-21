View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

Eight cruelty free skincare products under $25

Olehenriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème Deluxe Mini
© Olehenriksen

With the holidays so soon upon, we are beginning to think of all the gifts that we would like to get for our loved ones. But we must not forget to get ourselves a little something as well.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the coming weeks, we are anxious to see all the great deals from some our favorite brands.

Just in case you're like us and always on the hunt for the next best beauty and skincare product and don't want to wait, here are some of our skincare faves that will give you the most bang for your buck.

 

Price: $12

Things to note: Provides skin with 24-hours of nonstop hydration and targets fine lines and wrinkles.

Available: Olehenriksen website and Sephora

e.l.f Supertone Toner
© e.l.f

Price: $8

Things to note: Gently helps remove dead skin cells using fruit acids to give you a more toned and balanced looking skin.

Available: e.l.f website and Ulta

 

Drunk Elephant Rise + Glow Duo
© Drunk Elephant

Price: $23

Things to note: The C-Firma serum packs your skin with tons of vitamin C and other healthy acids, leaving your skin bright and more even-looking. The B-Hydra serum pumps watery goodness back into your skin.

Available: Drunk Elephant website and Sephora

Fourth Ray Come Clean Cleansing Duo
© Fourth Ray

Price: $22

Things to note: From the folks behind ColourPop cosmetics, so the products will be high quality and affordable. All products are vegan, paraben-free and gluten-free.

Available: Fourth Ray Beauty website and ColourPop website

 

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
© It Cosmetics

Price: $16

Things to note: Combines all the good stuff your skin needs like collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacin, peptides, ceramides and more!

Available: It Cosmetics website, Ulta and Sephora

Thayers Natural Remedies Toners
© Thayers Natural Remedies

Price: $10.95

Things to note: Comes in various scents like Rose, Coconut, Cucumber, Lavender, Original and Unscented. Is also vegan.

Available: Thayers website and Target

 

Supergoop Beauty Sampler
© Supergoop

Price: $20

Things to note: A collection of their greatest hits all in one small package perfect for sampling.

Available: Supergoop website and Sephora

