Salma Hayek's 10 best hair looks: from blonde to redhead

...
Salma Hayek's 10 best hair looks: from blonde to redhead
Salma Hayek's 10 best hair looks: from blonde to redhead

Salma Hayek's top hair looks
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek's top hair looks

A style chameleon!

Salma Hayek is a global star, and it's not just down to her work in front of, and behind, the camera. She's also won fans over with her wit and sense of humor, and become a fashion and style icon over the years. Throughout her career, Salma has sported all kinds of looks, from blonde to redhead to brunette; she's had curly hair, straight hair, bangs... the list is endless and often down to the different film roles she has taken on. Case in point - the actress just shared a new teaser of her upcoming film Like a Boss, where we can see her as a bombshell redhead. Salma used the video to celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day, and to remind us she's the ultimate chameleon! Read on to relive Salma's top hairstyles. Enjoy!

Salma Hayek's top hairstyles redhead
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek's top hairstyles redhead

Like a (redhead) Boss

Salma stars alongside Tiffany Hadish and Rose Byrne in Like a Boss, a comedy that will hit the big screen in January. She plays Claire Luna, an ambitious entrepreneur that will offer a deal to Tiffany and Rose's characters. "To all businesswomen today is Women´s Entrepreneurship Day! To all the “fierst” female founders who take action and empower each other," wrote the actress along with some images from the movie where we can see a fierce Salma with fiery red locks.

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles blonde hair
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles blonde hair

Fairy-like Salma with long blonde hair

Here's platinum-blonde Salma. "While trying out different looks for a movie, I came across this color. We decided to go in a different direction, but I thought it would be cool to share this with you," she wrote with images of the shocking transformation. Dark, luscious locks are a synonym to Salma's style, but she also looks absolutely stunning as a platinum-blonde. And here's the proof!

 

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles bob straight dark hair
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles bob straight dark hair

Striking bob for and 'edgy Salma'

Shoulder-length, and super straight. Salma surprised her fans at the unveiling of her film Dogma in New York. With her new medium-length bob, the actress dazzled on the red carpet and gave her look a more modern, edgier twist. 

Salma Hayek hairstyles bangs
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek hairstyles bangs

Want a youthful look? Add bangs like Salma!

Time has been good to the Mexican star, who looks amazing at 53! The actress has proved on many occasions she's an ageless beauty - and combining flattering hairstyles with an immaculate complexion also helps. She has sported bangs quite often in the past, from straight and thick to layered and sideswept. Always with excellent results and always adding some freshness to her already youthful features.

Salma Hayek top hairstyles grey hair
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek top hairstyles grey hair

Silver-haired Diva

The actress spares no expense when it comes to glamour. "There's nothing wrong with a bit of glamour during hump day," she wrote when she shared this photo of her wrapped in a pastel coat, shocking grey, silver hair, and looking absolutely fabulous.

 

Salma Hayek best hairstyles long golden locks
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek best hairstyles long golden locks

Lighter, golden locks

Salma is definitely not one to shy away from a change of style. Showing her most ethereal look, Salma displays in this image a lighter hair-tone, almost gold, that immediately softens her beautiful features.

Salma Hayek's best hairstyles braided hair
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek's best hairstyles braided hair

'Blissful' braids

This braided look featured in Bliss helped Salma to portray Isabel, a woman with a different take on life very far away from the Mexican's glamour. 

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles Frida Kahlo
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek´s hairstyles Frida Kahlo

Frida style

Another of her iconic looks came with the movie that catapulted her to fame in 2002, Frida. The actress plays Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and the Screen Actor's Guild awards. 

 

Salma Hayek's best hairstyles natural look
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek's best hairstyles natural look

Salma 'au naturale'

Oh yes. When you think about the 53-year-old, her thick, dark and glossy hair will come to your mind. That´s her natural look, and even though the actress has lots of fun with her style transformations, she always goes back to her signature raven tresses.

