It is no secret that Latinas are known for having a pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit within them. From owning beauty salons to owning an array of storefronts, the Latino community is simply born to lead. Meet Ana Guajardo, the founder and creator of Cha Cha Covers. Chances are you’ve seen her Bad Bunny, Guadalupe Virgin Mary or Selena Quintanilla nail prints on social media. With over 43.5k followers and fans, her designs speak to the modern-day Latina. In honor of National Entrepreneurs' Day, we’re highlighting some of our favorite looks from the Chicana business-owner.