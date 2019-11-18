View 8 pics | Health and Beauty

How this Mexican beauty boss created a nail art company Latinas proudly rock

How this Mexican beauty boss created a nail art company Latinas proudly rock
How this Mexican beauty boss created a nail art company Latinas proudly rock

© Cha Cha Covers

It is no secret that Latinas are known for having a pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit within them. From owning beauty salons to owning an array of storefronts, the Latino community is simply born to lead. Meet Ana Guajardo, the founder and creator of Cha Cha Covers. Chances are you’ve seen her Bad Bunny, Guadalupe Virgin Mary or Selena Quintanilla nail prints on social media. With over 43.5k followers and fans, her designs speak to the modern-day Latina. In honor of National Entrepreneurs' Day, we’re highlighting some of our favorite looks from the Chicana business-owner. 

Como La Flor Selena Quintanilla nails, $6

Cha Cha Cover Casa de las Flores House of Flowers
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Cover Casa de las Flores House of Flowers

Casa de las Flores House of Flowers, $6

Cha Cha Covers Cardi B
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Cardi B

Cardi B moments, $6

Cha Cha Covers Juan Gabriel Tribute
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Juan Gabriel Tribute

Juan Gabriel Tribute, $6

Cha Cha Covers Mexicana cinco de mayo
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Mexicana cinco de mayo

Mexicana Cinco de Mayo, $6

Cha Cha Covers Tarot Card
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Tarot Card

Tarot Card prints, $6

Cha Cha Covers Frida Faces Nail Decals
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Frida Faces Nail Decals

Faces of Frida, $6

Cha Cha Covers Ozuna
© Cha Cha Covers

Cha Cha Covers Ozuna

Ozuna 'La Modelo' theme, $6

