How this Mexican beauty boss created a nail art company Latinas proudly rock

View Galleries
-
Recreate these Frida Kahlo-inspired nails at your next salon appointment
-
The most alluring beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys red carpet
-
The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys
-
Meet the Cubana beauty guru behind this vegan and cruelty-free nail lacquer brand
Now more than ever, influencers within the beauty space are diversifying their streams of income beyond Youtube and social media. Although content...
-
Celebrity-approved beauty trends you’ll want to try this Fall and Winter season