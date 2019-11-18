Just like us, celebrities can also suffer from sensitive skin that's delicate or tends to redden easily. Case in point: the gorgeous Sofía Vergara. The Modern Family star has made sure to develop healthy habits to manage it, and is, for example, a firm believer in a sensible diet. Sofia consumes plenty of fruits with antioxidant properties, such as blueberries, and infusions like green tea or chamomile.

In addition to diet, though she also swears by certain products that are the cornerstone of her beauty routine. And we know what they are! Keep scrolling to discover 6 of Sofia's tips for caring for sensitive skin, as well as products you can use to follow them!