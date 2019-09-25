View 9 pics | Health and Beauty
Forget lipstick - these 9 lip powders are the hottest new trend!

Forget lipstick - these 9 lip powders are the hottest new trend!
Forget lipstick - these 9 lip powders are the hottest new trend!

Ariana Grande gives 'scary' health update: 'I’m just in a lot of pain'
Ariana Grande gives 'scary' health update: 'I’m just in a lot of pain'
Sephora Collection Lip Powder
© Sephora

Sephora Collection Lip Powder

Ready for the matte effect makeup trend?

By now you'll no doubt have noticed many celebrities rocking this new style. Check out our recommendations for the best lip powders around!

The reason behind the explosion in lip powers is that they give the lips a soft and pleasing texture. Also, you can easily apply with your fingertips and it lasts so much longer than traditional lipstick. Lip powders are also very light and give that "bitten lip" or stained look after application.

With this trend, excessive layers and liners to add volume are a thing of the past. Here are just some of the advantages of this makeup trend. 

 

Pearlescent pigments to catch the light

The innovative Sephora Collection Lip Powder pigments ($12) are opalescent to catch the light and make your lips stand out. It's also light, stain-proof and lasts up to 12 hours. The color is matte, but with a metallic edge.

Revlon Electric Shock lip powder
© Revlon

Revlon Electric Shock lip powder

Mix and match metal and matte finishes

Revlon went a step further and rolled out a limited edition palette, the Revlon Electric Shock Lip Powder ($7), with a variety of metallic and matte finishes to mix and match layers of powder for a fun and creative effect.

Nyx Powder Puff Lippie
© Amazon

Nyx Powder Puff Lippie

Easy application for a powder finish

Nyx Powder Puff Lippie ($8) is an excellent option for maximum ease of applying color to your lips with a powder finish effect since it includes a cushion applicator.

Nars Erdem Lip Powder Palette
© Amazon

Nars Erdem Lip Powder Palette

So much variety in a single color palette

With five shades of lip powder, Nars Erdem Lip Powder Palette ($49) lets you try different matte colors. It also includes a nude balm and precision tip applicator.

Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick
© Lancome 

Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick

Easy application for that second-skin feeling

With its pad applicator, Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick ($22) is so easy to put on. The formula with vitamin E is a water-based emulsion which gives a second-skin feeling and dusty effect. The patented Ultra Thin Film technology ensures a light texture and intense color.

Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder
© Amazon

Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder

Looking for more intense color?

Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder ($20) has a lightweight formula for more intense color and effect. It's really simple to apply thanks to the rounded ballpoint applicator.

Cle Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder
© Cle Cosmetics

Cle Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder

Long-lasting and waterproof

The formula of Cle Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder ($20) is enriched with vitamin E, coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to keep lips hydrated and nourished. Once applied, this product transforms from powder to a long-lasting stain with waterproof matte finish.

Chanel rouge allure liquid powder
© Chanel

Chanel rouge allure liquid powder

Liquid lipstick for a dusty matte effect

Chanel's Rouge Allure Liquid Powder ($30) comes as a set of three matte liquid lipsticks - Plaisir, Invincible and Volupté - with sponge applicator for bright, dusty and luminous effect. 

Liquid Lip Powder by Catrice Cosmetics
© Catrice

Liquid Lip Powder by Catrice Cosmetics

Metallic and dusty finish combined 

Catrice Cosmetics Liquid Lip Powder provides great coverage and is long-lasting with a dusty metallic matte finish. When applying, they recommend "to further extend the durability of the longlasting formula, it’s best to prep the lips with a primer or fill them in completely with a lipliner as a basis."

 

 

