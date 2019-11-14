View 7 pics | Health and Beauty
Leer en Español

The most alluring beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys red carpet

...
The most alluring beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys red carpet
You're reading

The most alluring beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys red carpet

1/7
Best beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys
Next

Best beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys
Latin Grammys Anitta
© Getty Images

Latin Grammys Anitta

Stars really brought their style A-game to the 2019 Latin Grammys — and we are here for it. From Spanish singer Roslia’s sleek pony and baby hairs to Anitta's 1920’s inspired hairdo, it’s safe to say these celebrities did not come to play. Keep scrolling to see which of our favorite celebs made our best of beauty looks list. 

MORE: The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys

Anitta

The Brazilian singer wore a popular 1920s finger wave updo and left us speechless. STUNNING!

Latin Grammys Chesca
© Getty Images

Latin Grammys Chesca

Chesca

While hitting the red carpet, Puertorrican female artist Chesca sported a sleek blowout to die for!

Latin Grammys Paz Vega
© Getty Images

Latin Grammys Paz Vega

Paz Vega

The Spanglish actress wowed us with her classic red lip and gorgeous feathered bangs and bun.

Latin Grammys Rosalia nails
© Getty Images

Latin Grammys Rosalia nails

Rosalia 

Spanish-singer Rosalia showed off her bejeweled claws inspiring us all for our next nail appointment.

latin-grammys-jimenez

latin-grammys-jimenez

Natalia Jiménez

The star just gave us the modern-day Frida Kahlo moment we didn’t know we needed. Natalia rocked a stunning scarlet flower crown that turned heads. 

latin-grammys-alicia-keys
© Getty Images

latin-grammys-alicia-keys

Alicia Keys

The Girl On Fire musician, singer, and songwriter rocked a chic high-braid pony leaving us speechless!

Thalia Latin Grammy
© Getty Images

Thalia Latin Grammy

Thalia

The Mexican-American singer kept her makeup simple with a bronze feel and a little red riding hood-inspired style.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries