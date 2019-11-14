Thalía reveals the secret to her eternal youth at the 2019 Latin Grammys
Thalía arrived in a gorgous red gown to the 2019 Latin Grammys.
The singer's fans believe she has eternal youth since she never ages.
She keeps her skin healthy by exercising and a healthy diet.
At the red carpet, Thalía looked like Little Red Riding Hood.
