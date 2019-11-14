View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

7 celebrities pumping up the volume by embracing their curls

7 celebrities pumping up the volume by embracing their curls
7 celebrities pumping up the volume by embracing their curls

© Getty Images

Every change of season means changes in weather, our wardrobe, our makeup, and of course, our hair! But this season, there's never been a better moment to embrace your curls. Whether your curly hair is long, medium or short, there's a perfect hairstyle for you.

You don’t need to put hours of work into styling your curls (and wigs and extensions are also an option to rock the curls you might not naturally have!). Check out these very cool curly celebrity hairstyles and get inspired.

INDYA MOORE

Category is: Curls for days! If anyone is a curly hair example to follow it is Pose star Indya. For a full head of curls, before styling, your hair should be as damp as possible, without being wet. Avoid towel drying your hair if you want defininition, and instead let your curls air dry, or press and twist them with a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel.

© Getty Images

ZOE SALDANA

For her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, Zoe showed us all that "frizz" isn't a negative thing - in fact, it's right on trend! For her 1970s disco diva look, the actresses' hair was braided for texture, then once undone, brushed out for effect. Hair clips were used to create the sleek finger waves at the top.

© Getty Images

SHAKIRA

To untangle curly hair, put conditioner on wet hair in the shower and use a wide-toothed comb to detangle. Then, to get perfect stage-worthy curls like Shakira, try using bobby pins, braids or mini buns and air dry.

© Getty Images

SHAILENE WOODLEY

The Big Little Lies star rocked a 1940s-style hairdo with curls and volume just at the ends. To give your curls some shape, use a diffuser on your hairdryer and use it on to the “low” setting. A curling iron can help you add more volume.

If you use heated tools often, or have dry hair, give yourself a deep conditioning treatment weekly to prevent damage.

© Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG'O

For the red carpet at Cannes, Lupita's hairstylist Vernon François told Refinery 29 he wanted to show the "true strength, softness and elegance" of the Afro puff. To copy the look, create a high ponytail with lots of volume, and a mini puff just off the center at the front in the form of side bangs. Lupita's look uses hair gel and Vernon François Mist-Nourishing Water ($15.99) for styling, then hair spray for hold.

© Getty Images

BLAKE LIVELY

The former Gossip Girl star's hairstylist Rod Ortega gave the scoop on her 1980s bouncy curls. The four keys to this look are: 1) Christophe Robin Rose Water Volumizing Mist, 2) T3 Micro Cura to blow dry, 3) Kerastase texturizing spray and 4) Finish with Christophe Robin Intense Regenerating Balm. 

© Getty Images

NAOMI CAMPBELL

When you want to sport curly hair, for hold and versatility, choose a light-hold hairspray. Be sure to use your fingers for styling so you don't distort your curl pattern. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

