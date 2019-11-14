7 celebrities pumping up the volume by embracing their curls

Every change of season means changes in weather, our wardrobe, our makeup, and of course, our hair! But this season, there's never been a better moment to embrace your curls. Whether your curly hair is long, medium or short, there's a perfect hairstyle for you.
You don’t need to put hours of work into styling your curls (and wigs and extensions are also an option to rock the curls you might not naturally have!). Check out these very cool curly celebrity hairstyles and get inspired.
Category is: Curls for days! If anyone is a curly hair example to follow it is Pose star Indya. For a full head of curls, before styling, your hair should be as damp as possible, without being wet. Avoid towel drying your hair if you want defininition, and instead let your curls air dry, or press and twist them with a soft T-shirt or microfiber towel.
