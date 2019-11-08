View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

7 beauty products to survive Mercury Retrograde

...
7 beauty products to survive Mercury Retrograde
You're reading

7 beauty products to survive Mercury Retrograde

1/7
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have the ultimate date night in Paris
Next

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have the ultimate date night in Paris
Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum
© Tatcha

Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum

It’s that time of year again when everything in your life seems to be falling apart with no explanation so the only possible reason is (obvi) Mercury Retrograde. For those of you not familiar with ~the stars~, Mercury Retrograde is a period of time when the planet Mercury looks to be moving backwards from our view down on Earth. 

According to astrologers, this optical illusion creates a sort of chaos in our lives because Mercury is known as the planet that “rules expression and communication.” Some of the side effects from Mercury going haywire is experiencing misjudgment when it comes to making big decisions in your work and personal life, having relationship fallouts and your usual slap your knee misfortunes like lost emails, delayed flights and yes, losing your keys. 

Although we can’t physically move the planets, there are some self-care steps you can take and beauty products to use that will keep you calm, cool and collected during this turbulent time. 

Good luck!

 

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum — $88

During Mercury Retrograde, you might not get enough sleep, causing your skin to suffer. This oil-free and fragrance-free serum is the solution that will keep your skin soft, smooth and glowing during these dark times.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Lipstick
© @yslbeauty

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Lipstick

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Lipstick — $38

One way to feel yourself during this confusing time is by popping on a bit of rouge on your lips. The new Yves Saint Laurent couture lipstick is rich, creamy and will remind you that you are a queen that’s thriving. The best part? It comes in four vibrant colors that are perfect for the holidays, so snag them quick because it’s a limited edition collection.

MORE: Acne-fighting products that will prevent and treat unwanted bumps

Kristin Ess Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
© Kristen Ess Hair

Kristin Ess Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Kristin Ess Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub — $14

Sure it’s important to take care of your skin, but your scalp also needs some lovin’ during these weeks when you might be fighting the urge to pull your hair from frustration.This non-drying scrub not only removes flakes and product build-up, the gentle exfoliation also protects your locks from environmental factors (sun and humidity) while creating a strong and smooth appearance.

True Botanicals Stress Relief Aromatherapy Oil
© @truebotanicals

True Botanicals Stress Relief Aromatherapy Oil

True Botanicals Stress Relief Aromatherapy Oil - $36

This roll-on fragrance is light, elegant and infused with different aromatherapy oils like Tarragon and Geranium that relaxes, uplifts and calms. When you’re stressing over a big work project, roll on your temples and take a deep breath in.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial
© Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial — $80

While you’re drinking tea to de-stress, lather on this exfoliating mask to fight off any stress-induced zits. Featuring a soothing antioxidant blend of matchatea, milk thistle and pumpkin ferment, this product will help with redness while giving your skin a more even complexion.

Bath and Body Works Pillow Mist
© Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works Pillow Mist

Bath and Body Works Pillow Mist—$13.50

In order to ensure your sleep patterns are the same throughout these weeks, opt for a pillow spray. This mist is infused with lavender and vanilla oils that ease stress while making your sheets smell on point.

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
© Dermstore

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish — $36

There’s nothing more calming than taking a bath at the end of a long week. Light a candle, pour a glass of wine and polish your body with this exfoliating blend of virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose that detoxes your skin while quieting your anxiety.

 

MORE: ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes reveals her on-set beauty products

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries