With his past relationships including, clockwise from top left, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Juliette Lewis, you might think that Brad only goes out with Hollywood stars. That doesn't necessarily seem the case though as since his split with Angelina, there have been plenty of rumors of who Brad Pitt is dating, and among them have been holistic healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa and MIT professor Neri Oxman. Either way, he's still one of the entertainment world's most eligible bachelors.