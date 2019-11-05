View 11 pics | Health and Beauty

Hair Inspo: Penelope Cruz's top hairstyles of all time

Over the years, Penelope Cruz has gifted us with a timeless capsule of hair ~inspo~. The Spanish actress has done it all when it comes to her luscious locks, from classic beach waves to blunt bangs and let’s not forget her red carpet ready updos.

Below we’ve highlighted some of the star’s most memorable hairstyle of all time, but beware, you will want to visit a salon as soon as this gallery ends!

Enjoy!

 

Beret Babe

The actress, who is usually rocking long locks, styled her hair to the side and accessorized with a white beret. It’s a go-to look for anyone who doesn’t want to spend too much time styling hair.

Slick Back with a Puffy Twist

Revamp the classic bun slicked back bun with a small puff at the front.

Wispy Waves

Give your long locks some love and add layered waves. And if you’re daring, do like Penelope did in the 90s and add some wispy bangs to complete the laid back look.

Chop Chop

Wispy bangs work with long hair and short hair. Opt for a shorter do for a timeless hairstyle that’s chic and easy to maintain.

Half Up

For maximum voluminous effect, style your layered cut into a half up/half down hair do. Bonus: add a metallic hair pin for a luxe finishing touch!

Blunt Bangs

At this year’s Met Gala, Penelope schooled everyone on how to style an updo with short, blunt bangs. The bangs are accentuated with a high ponytail.

Side Swept

Work your bangs to the side with a short bob.

Delicate Details

Penelope rocked a half up/half down do again, but this time she tied her hair with a black bow and a furry accessory!

Controlled Chaos

This look features disheveled waves, but in order to achieve this “messy” hairstyle without all the actual mess, opt for some texturizing spray that will keep your waves in tact.

Layered Bang

The Spanish actress loves to style her hair with berets, and this time, she did it with an updo and left one of her layers out, making for an edgy effect.

Bang Bang

One of the most iconic looks Penelope rocked was at the Oscars when she styled her bun with side-swept bangs.

 

MORE: Penelope Cruz is inspiring our next hair appointment with her latest short do

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

