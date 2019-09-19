View 8 pics | Health and Beauty
Oily skin? 6 foundations that give you full celebrity coverage for under $15

Lele Pons with straight hair and radiant, uniform complexion
Lele Pons with straight hair and radiant, uniform complexion

Maintaining a matte complexion throughout the day is no longer a problem thanks to specialized products that aim to give you impeccable skin. Lele Pons' makeup artist, Jose Figueroa, uses foundation for oily skin to enhance the influencer's makeup, such as NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49) which gives all-over coverage for velvety skin, as he explained to Refinery29.

 

Need a good-quality foundation for oily skin, but that won't break the bank? Well, the good news is you can pick up a similar product at the drugstore for less than $15. Let's take a look!

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup

The natural look

For natural-effect makeup, you can't beat Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup ($5.76). It gives a very soft matte finish that doesn't clog pores and is also oil-free, so perfect for oily skin. Remember, for longer-lasting makeup, first prepare your skin by cleaning it with soap, gel, or mousse, depending on your skin type.

 

NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Liquid Foundation
NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Liquid Foundation

The lightest of touches 

NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Liquid Foundation ($7.49), gives soft overall coverage with a natural feel and without overloading your skin. With 25 shades to choose from you can select the best one for you to achieve an even skin tone and a better finish.

Remember that using micellar water or an astringent tonic after facial cleansing will help better prepare your skin prior to application.

Catrice All Matt Plus Shine Control Make Up
Catrice All Matt Plus Shine Control Make Up

The vegan option

Catrice All Matt Plus Shine Control Make Up ($8.89) is vegan, light and easy to apply. It gives great coverage without you having to worry about the 'mask' effect. With its unique velvety texture, it's perfect to achieve an even skin tone and radiant complexion.

 

Remember, to further improve your look use an oil-free moisturizer or a few drops of dry balancing oil before applying makeup to regulate excess of sebum and nourish your pores. 

L'Oreal Paris Infalible Matte Foundation
L'Oreal Paris Infalible Matte Foundation

Zero re-touch required 

To avoid the need to retouch during the day, L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Foundation ($10.99) has excellent staying power and comes recommended for oily skin. Its exceptional dew finish gives a light effect but won't make your skin feel tight.

 

For even better results, try a primer to achieve a matte effect, close pores and prevent glare.

Revlon ColorStay
Revlon ColorStay

Long-lasting

Revlon ColorStay ($12.99) is a perfect product for mixed, oily, and even acne-prone skin, since it has a total coverage for up to 24 hours. This way your makeup stays longer and also provides a light sensation with a spectacular matte finish.

 

To prolong the effect and look flawless even longer, you can use a fixing spray or thermal water at the end of the makeup process.

Almay Clear Complexion Make Myself Clear Makeup
Almay Clear Complexion Make Myself Clear Makeup

Matte finish

An ideal product to address facial imperfections and oily skin is Almay Clear Complexion Make Myself Clear Makeup ($14.99). Its lightweight formula comes in 14 shades and adheres easily, achieving a glare-free finish. It also helps control the skin's natural oils, which makes it appropriate for those suffering from acne.

 

And you know, if your skin is oily, don't forget to apply the foundation with a brush or sponge. Don't use your fingertips, so as to avoid increasing the oiliness of your skin.

Lele Pons with straight hair and glare-free complexion
Lele Pons with straight hair and glare-free complexion

Remember that for skin to feel lighter, your foundation must be right for your skin's luminosity, be oil-free, reduce shine and last all day.

 

So, kiss goodbye to oily skin and get a fabulous complexion like Lele Pons by choosing the right foundation at the right price. What are you waiting for?

