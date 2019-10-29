View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

Recreate Ashley Graham’s Jessica Rabbit look with these products and tips

Supermodel Ashley Graham is proving pregnancy won’t stop her Halloween festivities. The mom-to-be celebrated Halloween on Saturday as Jessica Rabbit from head to toe. The 31-year-old model embodied the fictional character’s squeezing style as she wore a red leather dress and full rouge glam. Though Jessica Rabbit was an animated character, her alluring red rouge is simply timeless. As you prepare for the upcoming events, we’ve rounded up top products and tips from her MUA Ash Holm to help you achieve the ultimate red lip. 

 

MORE: Demi Lovato turns up the scare as Pennywise for Halloween bash

 

Any advice on how to prep your lips?

I always recommend putting on a lip balm before you start your makeup. Try applying the COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Lip Top Coat, $3 then continue with eyes and foundation. By the time you're ready to complete the look with lipstick, your lips will be silky smooth.

Do you use lipliner, setting powder, highlighter, or any other products?

I always use a lip liner to create the lip shape and to prevent bleeding. Setting around the lips is very important to lock in the makeup for longer wear. You can use a highlighter above the cupids bow for a little glow on the upper lip.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lip Liner in Cherry Red, $6, target.com

Any tips on finding the right lipstick finish?

If your lips are dry find a lipstick that is more emollient and hydrating. I feel like you can never go wrong with a matte red lip. It looks classic and timeless on all skin tones. Just make sure to moisturize your lips first.

Cover Girl Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick in Red Wedding, $7, target.com

Any tips for your cupids bow? Shapes?

To make your top lip look nice and crisp use COVERGIRL's TruBlend Undercover Concealer in the same shade as your foundation above your Cupid’s bow. You can pat it in with your fingertips then apply COVERGIRL's Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra Matte Lipstick to your lips.

COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer, $12, ulta.com

