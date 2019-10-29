Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall

Every Fall season calls for a fun and fabulous change and this year is no different. We're turning to our celebrity hair expert and stylist Gabriel Samra for a hair color forecast according to your skin tone. Ahead you'll find which hair hue to test of this season along with a holy grail product to go along with your new do.
Fair to Light Skin Tone:
When you're on the fairer and lighter skin chart, blonde is a great go-to option. Women with lighter complexion with warm tones like Taylor Swift should go for caramel and honey hair colors. These tones work well and bring radiance to the face. If you have a tone like Khloe Kardashian, look for blue-based colors such as platinum, linen and champagne blonde.
Tip and Product Recommendation:
Most blonde dyes begin to fade within two weeks from being applied. To keep the tone as vibrant as the first day, you should use a shampoo formulated with purple pigments such as Blond Shampoo from Truss Professional, $18, amazon.com to counteract any metallic tone and color oxidation.