Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall

Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall
Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall

Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall
Celebrity Colorist Gabriel Samra dishes hair trends worth trying this fall
Every Fall season calls for a fun and fabulous change and this year is no different. We're turning to our celebrity hair expert and stylist Gabriel Samra for a hair color forecast according to your skin tone. Ahead you'll find which hair hue to test of this season along with a holy grail product to go along with your new do. 

Fair to Light Skin Tone:

When you're on the fairer and lighter skin chart, blonde is a great go-to option. Women with lighter complexion with warm tones like Taylor Swift should go for caramel and honey hair colors. These tones work well and bring radiance to the face. If you have a tone like Khloe Kardashian, look for blue-based colors such as platinum, linen and champagne blonde.

 

Tip and Product Recommendation:

Most blonde dyes begin to fade within two weeks from being applied. To keep the tone as vibrant as the first day, you should use a shampoo formulated with purple pigments such as Blond Shampoo from Truss Professional, $18, amazon.com to counteract any metallic tone and color oxidation.

Fair to Medium Skin Tones:

For these skin tones you can try a wide spectrum of hair colors, but also wear highlights that beautifully contrast with your tone. Balayage is a great option because you can go with trendier colors such as sand, wheat blond or walnut brown to counteract any hint of redness you may have within your complexion like Jennifer Lawrence or Jacqueline Bracamontes. For the blonde, golden caramel or copper conceal the yellowish tones like Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Salas.

 

Tip and Product Recommendation: 

Use color-preserving shampoos to prevent your color from fading. Try Moroccanoil Color Continue Shampoo. You can also consider changing your shower filter to eliminate the accumulation of minerals, which can alter the color of the hair.

Olive Skin Tones

This skin tone can withstand the intensity of earthy brown color. Remember to always add some strategically placed strands in a subtle golden or honey color if you want to create depth. You want to balance the greenish tones in the complexion with fresh nuances such as Eva Longoria, so try roasted nuances such as chestnut and cinnamon.  The colors of brown ebony, mocha, and violet will enhance the warm and natural nuances of the skin like Kim Kardashian.

Tip and Product Recommendation:

Any accumulated damage with brown hair can make it look dry and dull, so you should be hydrated the hair with a weekly color repair mask-like Amika The Kure Intense Repair Mask, $38, sephora.com.

