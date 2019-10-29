Celebrity-approved beauty trends you’ll want to try this Fall and Winter season

It’s that time of year when pumpkin spice everything is in the air, and you’re tossing your peachy nudes for a vampy red lip. Fall is upon us, and we’re revealing the latest makeup and hair trends celebrities are sporting this season. From lush dark lashes to romantic and elegant braids, keep scrolling to find Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz and more A-listers' style you’ll want to emulate.
Doll-Lash Effect
The Spanish actress is simply a timeless beauty. Penelope Cruz’s voluminous eyelashes have a doll-like effect and are brushed out like eyeliner. This elongates the eye and gives the smoky eye a ‘wow’ factor.