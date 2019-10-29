View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

Celebrity-approved beauty trends you’ll want to try this Fall and Winter season

powered by

...
Celebrity-approved beauty trends you’ll want to try this Fall and Winter season
You're reading

Celebrity-approved beauty trends you’ll want to try this Fall and Winter season

1/6
Take a tour of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's stunning NYC loft
Next

Take a tour of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's stunning NYC loft
Penelope Cruz beauty
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz beauty

It’s that time of year when pumpkin spice everything is in the air, and you’re tossing your peachy nudes for a vampy red lip. Fall is upon us, and we’re revealing the latest makeup and hair trends celebrities are sporting this season. From lush dark lashes to romantic and elegant braids, keep scrolling to find Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz and more A-listers' style you’ll want to emulate. 

 

MORE: The fall fashion trends perfect for everybody

 

Doll-Lash Effect

The Spanish actress is simply a timeless beauty. Penelope Cruz’s voluminous eyelashes have a doll-like effect and are brushed out like eyeliner. This elongates the eye and gives the smoky eye a ‘wow’ factor.

 

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Sleek & Luxe

When it comes to showing off style and grace, Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria takes the cake. The 44-year-old star’s wet hairstyle and icy-smoky eyeshadow paired with a glossy nude lip call for a perfect red carpet moment. Try this look for the upcoming holidays, and your style will be the topic of the night.

 

Jessica Alba
© Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Berry Beautiful

Jessica Alba's blooming smile pairs perfectly with her punch, ruby lipstick and contoured brows. This season, sport a ruby-berry color to brighten up the mood and switch up your routine.

 

Zoe Saldana
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Clean & Rouge

When the Guardians of the Galaxy star isn’t in full green glam for her role in the superhero film, Zoe Saldana loves a fresh face moment. The Afro-Latina star is known for rocking the ageless red lip trend. Try her natural look with a bold touch. The Dominican star is a fan of red lipstick with a hydrating finish.

 

Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Braid It Upwards

It’s been a memorable year for the Hustlers star, yet every time she hits the scene, we’re still shaken by her ageless beauty. Jennifer Lopez attended the Governors Awards with the dreamiest updo braid. The beehive-inspired style was chic and unique.

 

Diane Guerrero
© Getty Images

Diane Guerrero

Bubble Bars

The Orange is the New Black actress blew us away with this thick braided pony. Looks like Diane Guerrero’s glam squad nailed this hair trend, and we want tips now. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries