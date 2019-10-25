View 8 pics | Health and Beauty

How to get beautiful, glowing skin in minutes!

...
How to get beautiful, glowing skin in minutes!
You're reading

How to get beautiful, glowing skin in minutes!

1/8
Prince Harry drives Meghan Markle to latest engagement – then joins
Next

Prince Harry drives Meghan Markle to latest engagement – then joins
Brazilian glowing skin, trying this skincare routine and products
© iStock

Brazilian glowing skin, trying this skincare routine and products

Who says that you can rock your gorgeous bronze glow only during summer? Any season of the year is the right time to show off sunkissed skin, and if you're looking for the right products to get the party started, look no further! These beauty products have the solution you need to achieve bronze skin ~nirvana~.

Say goodbye to dull, dry skin and hello to golden, radiant, moisturized skin with these seven magic lotions you will adore. 

MORE: Demi, is that you? Who is this stunning Marie Antoinette look-a-like?

Glowmotions by Sol de Janeiro
© Sephora

Glowmotions by Sol de Janeiro

For that lovely Brazilian glow

It’s not a coincidence that this express bronzing solution is made by a brand named after a city in Brazil. To get that glowing skin without exposing yourself to harmful UV rays, try Glowmotions by Sol de Janeiro, in Copacabana, which can be used on all skin types. It offers a wide range of bronze colors that include cupuaçu butter, ideal for moisturizing and restoring the skin’s elasticity; açaí oil, with antioxidant properties; and coconut oil to make your skin look and feel younger. Find it at Sephora for $35.

 

How do you use it? Easy. When applying it to the body, you should rub it all the way in, and when if you apply it to your face, it's recommended to mix it with foundation.

Body Lava Luminizer by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
© Sephora

Body Lava Luminizer by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Do it like Rihanna

Rihanna's skin has a natural, enviable glow and her beauty line offers a product to help you recreate it. Body Lava Luminizer by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna ($59 at Sephora) is a body oil designed for all skin types.

 

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's three easy tips for radiant skin

Major Glow Body Oil by Patrick Ta
© Sephora

Major Glow Body Oil by Patrick Ta

Express glow with jasmine scent

Major Glow Body Oil by Patrick Ta ($52) is a body oil with vitamin C that stimulates your body’s natural collagen production. It also contains vitamin E and magnolia bark extract that will protect skin and make it glow, while olive oil moisturizes, smooths and gives skin a healthy glow. Its pleasant fragrance is made of jasmine and saffron.

Huile Prodigieuse by Nuxe
© Care to Beauty

Huile Prodigieuse by Nuxe

Deep hydration

Huile Prodigieuse by Nuxe ($31.40) is a dry oil that you can apply all over your body including your face and hair. It has a lovely fragrance thanks to magnolia, orange blossom and vanilla. It is made of almond and hazelnut oil, which have calming properties. It also contains magnolia, macadamia, and argon oils for deep hydration and anti-aging effects.

RELATED: Pimples, begone! These acne-fighting products will do all the dirty work for you

Sun Kissed Body Glow Oil de Kora Organics
© Sephora

Sun Kissed Body Glow Oil de Kora Organics

A lighter glow solution

Sun-Kissed Body Glow Oil by Kora Organics ($58 at Sephora) is a lightweight body oil that instantly delivers glow while deeply hydrating. Ideal for dry, normal and oily skin, it is made of rosehip and sunflower seed oil that will help protect your skin from sun damage.

 

How do you use it? Warm the product first by rubbing your hands together. Then, rub it all over your body until absorbed. For best results, apply to dry skin after showering.

Supermodel Body by Charlotte Tilburry
© Charlotte Tilburry

Supermodel Body by Charlotte Tilburry

Aloe vera for a healthy glow

Supermodel Body by Charlotte Tilbury ($65) offers a formula with ingredients that will help your skin look healthier. These include aloe vera, with calming properties, menthol to give an instant cooling sensation that stimulates circulation, and caffeine, which removes toxins from skin tissue while also reducing any puffiness.

Monoi Body Glow de Nars
© Nars Cosmetics USA

Monoi Body Glow de Nars

A blend of hydrating essences

Monoï Body Glow by Nars ($59), delivers a blend of Monoï de Tahiti oil, leaving skin smooth and glowing. It also contains coconut oil, tiare blossom, white frangipani, ylang-ylang and vanilla. 

 

How do you use it? The brand even recommends applying it daily after a bath or shower.

 

Of course, for many there is nothing better than a natural bronze glow. However, spending lots of time in the sun without taking the right precautions and using the right products can lead to irritation, burns and the appearance of spots on the skin. So, if you’d like to limit your exposure to the sun’s rays while getting immediate results, you now have seven excellent options to deliver that touch of glow you're looking for.

 

RELATED: Kombucha, the new elixir that you'll want to include in your skincare routine

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries