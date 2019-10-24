View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

Brazilian actress Barbie Ferreira's most stunning makeup and hair looks

Brazilian actress Barbie Ferreira’s most stunning makeup and hair looks
Brazilian actress Barbie Ferreira’s most stunning makeup and hair looks

Barbie Ferreira Baby Blue Eyeshadow
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Baby Blue Eyeshadow

We first met Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez in the new millennial HBO hit series Euphoria as a risky teenager looking to explore her womanhood and sexuality. It’s no secret that the 22-year-old actress has a bold taste when it comes to showing off her beauty looks. Nonetheless, we can’t stop obsessing over her Brazilian features, which showcase a new age of Latina beauty. Ahead are our favorite beauty moments from Barbie that’ll inspire you to have some fun with your next makeup look.

 

Azul Assets 

Let’s face it: The 22-year-old actress is a knockout. This  aqua blue shadow proves how a bright hue and a natural lip can make a statement.

Barbie Ferreira Baby Fresh Face
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Baby Fresh Face

Au Natural 

The Brazilian beauty is known for always sporting the no makeup, makeup look and we’re not mad about it!

Barbie Ferreira Baby Smudge Black Eyeliner
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Baby Smudge Black Eyeliner

Smudge Chic 

 For this semi-glam session, Barbie used a brown liner on her waterline to bring this look to life. One word: GORGEOUS!

Barbie Ferreira Dark brown pink lip
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Dark brown pink lip

Bangin’ 

Let’s take a moment of silence for these feathered bangs and dreamy dark lip.

Barbie Ferreira Pink Lips
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Pink Lips

French Rose 

While the 22-year-old star works this eye-catching  pink lip, her voluminous lashes are simply alluring

Barbie Ferreira Red Water Line
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Red Water Line

Latina Rouge

Red lipstick is such a huge part of the Latina beauty experience, which is why we’re not surprised by Barbie’s sultry scarlet pout.

Barbie Ferreira Yellow Lids
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira Yellow Lids

Hello Sunshine 

Instead of adding a pop of color on the lids, the actress dabbed some yellow shadow in the inner tear duct for a “look at me” kind of beauty moment. ​

Barbie Ferreira makeup
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira makeup

Color Liner 

Who said you can only use a neutral shade as your transition color? Barbie stunned with a blue to purple gradient on her lids. 

Barbie Ferreira pink liner
© @barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira pink liner

Wing Upgrade 

Hot pink is one of this season’s hottest trends and Barbie is our personal beauty icon with this look.

