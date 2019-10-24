View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

Acne-fighting products that'll prevent and treat unwanted bumps

Acne-fighting products that'll prevent and treat unwanted bumps
Acne-fighting products that'll prevent and treat unwanted bumps

DERMALOGICA AGE Bright Clearing Serum
DERMALOGICA AGE Bright Clearing Serum

Struggling with puberty or adult acne? We totally understand! According to the International Dermal Institute, “clinical studies indicate that between 40 and 55 percent of the adult population age 20-40 are diagnosed with low grade, persistent acne, and oily skin.” This proves the skin condition is more common than we believe. When you experiecne acne, it is important to look for pimple-fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, clay, and sometimes retinoids.

From masks to serums, these are the latest and greatest products to fight whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. 

 

If you’re looking to combat adult acne, this two-in-one serum helps with brightening and clearing up the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

DERMALOGICA AGE Bright Clearing Serum, $65, sephora.com

BIOSSANCE Squalane Tea Tree Cleansing Gel
BIOSSANCE Squalane Tea Tree Cleansing Gel

Try this tea tree infused gel cleanser to deeply purify pores, help balance skin and reduce excess surface oil. This vegan product not only removes your makeup but its non-drying formula features squalane to boost the performance of the tea tree and help keep skin feeling ultra-soft.

BIOSSANCE Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel, $29, biossance.com

OLE HENRIKSEN PHAT Glow Facial Mask
OLE HENRIKSEN PHAT Glow Facial Mask

Exfoliating at least once a week is key when dealing with acne and scars. Try this gentle one-step facial that boats PHAs and requires no-downtime. PHAs combat dead skin cells on the surface, resulting in a more even skin tone and texture. 

OLEHENRIKSEN PHAT Glow Facial Mask, $49, sephora.com

Origins Clear Improvement Pore Clearing Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid
Origins Clear Improvement Pore Clearing Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid

Take your skincare to the next level by investing in this oil-free moisturizer formulated with one percent salicylic acid to help clear and prevent breakouts and blackheads. The lightweight lotion works well for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types.

Origins Clear Improvement Pore Clearing Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid, $34, origins.com

Murad Toner
Murad Toner

Using a toner is essential for those with oilier complexions. This toner is an ideal way to refresh the skin mid-day or when washing with a cleanser isn't an option. Infused with witch hazel and algae extract, this beauty buy helps to control oil, tighten pores and regulate excess sebum production.

Murad Clarifying Toner, $25, ulta.com

