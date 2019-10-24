Acne-fighting products that'll prevent and treat unwanted bumps

Struggling with puberty or adult acne? We totally understand! According to the International Dermal Institute, “clinical studies indicate that between 40 and 55 percent of the adult population age 20-40 are diagnosed with low grade, persistent acne, and oily skin.” This proves the skin condition is more common than we believe. When you experiecne acne, it is important to look for pimple-fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, clay, and sometimes retinoids.
From masks to serums, these are the latest and greatest products to fight whiteheads, blackheads or pimples.
If you’re looking to combat adult acne, this two-in-one serum helps with brightening and clearing up the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
DERMALOGICA AGE Bright Clearing Serum, $65, sephora.com