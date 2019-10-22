View 8 pics | Health and Beauty
Six enzyme exfoliants that can help your skin look more youthful

Six enzyme exfoliants that can help your skin look more youthful
Six enzyme exfoliants that can help your skin look more youthful

June Jacobs, Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque
© Dermastore

June Jacobs, Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque

There are many ways to take care of your skin to ensure that it is at its healthiest. One of the ways is through exfoliation, which offers an abundance of benefits to your skin. In addition to making it look renewed, exfoliation helps your skin better receive nutrients.

Not all exfoliatants are the same, so it is wise to use the one that is best suited for you skin type. There are many kinds of exfoliants out on the market and testing them before using them could prove beneficial. 

We've gathered a list of enzyme-using exfoliants (one of the many varities) to try and incorporate into your daily skincare routine.

 

What are the enzymes?

Enzymes are molecules that accelerate chemical processes that occur on the skin. In other words, they help break down the keratin on the skin in order to facilitate the removal of dead cells that remain attached to the dermis.

A good option is June Jacobs Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque, $60, is a mixture of pumpkin extracts with vitamin A and C to help promote cell generation. As a humectant (a cream that helps retain moisture), it has hyaluronic acid among its list ingredients.

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy
© Revolve

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy

Advantages to chemical peeling

Enzymatic exfoliation can offer you a deep treatment without the abrasivness of a regular scrub while also including anti-inflammatory properties.

The exfoliant offered by Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy, $48, is ideal for all skin types. It uses willow bark extract and fruit enzymes.

Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask
© Amazon

Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask

Where do enzymes come from?

Enzymes came be sourced from bromelain (extracted from pineapple), papain (derived from papaya) and pumpkin enzymes.

Bliss offers its Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, a mask with pumpkin extract and rice powder. It also contains nutrients from sunflower oil and glycerin.

Mario Badescu Clean
© Sephora

Mario Badescu Clean

Additional benefits

In addition to promoting cell renewal, the removal of blackheads and softening the skin's surface, enzymes offer improvements to issues such as acne and premature aging.

Masks are not the only way for your skin to get its enzyme exfoliant fix, you can also use cleansing washes. For daily use cleaners the Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel, $14, is great for all skin types. It's among Sephora's best selling products.

Murad Crema nocturna
© Amazon

Murad Crema nocturna

Moisturizers with rejuvenating enzymes

For those who prefer to try a daily but more simple enzymatic treatments that won't alter their beauty routine much, there are options in the form of serums, tonics and moisturizers.

The Murad Night Fix enzyme treatment, $70, for example, is a perfect mixture great to use at night. It contains an ingredient derived from the algae to restore the skin. It even offers to improve the sleep quality thanks to an exclusive combination of fragrances.

Toner with enzymes
© Amazon

Toner with enzymes

Get toned

You can even get facial tonics that will help you reduce blackheads, fight a tired appearance and encourage epidermal renewal. Looking Dull skin Papaya Enzyme Toner, $24.99, is a perfect option for those looking for a new toner.

Smiling woman applies cream to her face
© iStock

Smiling woman applies cream to her face

Sensitive skin and allergies

Some of the great benefits that products with enzymes in their ingredients offer are their soothing properties to the dermis. However, if you have very sensitive skin, you should take some extra precautions when using these products. Apply the product on a small area of your face and check it for any reactions for about 24 hours.

Woman applies cream to her cheek
© iStock

Woman applies cream to her cheek

Additional advice

A great way to test out a product before using it is to go to your local beauty store and see if there are any available take-home samples.

Using skincare products that have enzymes have reap so many benefits on your skin with lasting effects. 

