Kombucha, the new elixir that you'll want to include your skincare routine

Kombucha, the new elixir that you'll want to include your skincare routine
Kombucha, the new elixir that you'll want to include your skincare routine

young woman skincare routine
© iStock

young woman skincare routine

For those who are looking to change their diet and their lifestyles, they will most likely find all sorts of green juices, teas, infusions and an extensive list of superfoods that are rich in nutrients and highly beneficial for their health. When it comes to tea, there several types and flavors that have gained popularity, but there is one in particular that stands above gthe rest. And when you know that your favorite celebrity swears by it, well, you can't help but want to find out more!

 

Take Kombucha tea, for example. This fascinating drink, which has celebs like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and even the Queen of Spain herself, Queen Letizia, all over it, has excellent properties. Are you curious? Let's take a deep dive into the secrets behind the potent tea.

 

A new elixir for your skin

The origins of kombucha are millenary. In China it is lauded for its ability to balance chi, aka the vital flow of energy. The tea is very popular; it's a natural and fermented probiotic drink that is excellent for the digestive process.

As a curious fact, El Confidencial cites a study conducted by L'Oreal Research & Innovation in 2012 that ensures that kombucha extract is beneficial for the skin in order "to maintain its moisture and elasticity so that it seems more uniform in tone and texture." Hence, it's not surprising that many acknowledged brands of the beauty world create formulas including this particular ingredient. Here are seven of them.

 

Juara Face Moisturizer
© Amazon

Juara Face Moisturizer

For dull skin

The Juara Facial Moisturizer ($57) will add glow to your skin. Quickly absorbed, this moisturizer is ideal for dry and normal skin. Its natural ingredients, including kombucha and green tea, have anti-aging properties.

Avalon Organics Lavender Luminosity Revitalizing Eye
© Walmart

Avalon Organics Lavender Luminosity Revitalizing Eye

For revitalized eyes

The Avalon Organics Lavender Luminosity Revitalizing Eye ($15) will brighten, moisturize and soften the delicate area around your eyes, even helping to fight against dark circles, inflammation and fine lines.

Get Kombucha Bulgarian Rosewater Kombucha Toner
© Get Kombucha

Get Kombucha Bulgarian Rosewater Kombucha Toner

Multitasking tonic

The Get Kombucha Bulgarian Rosewater Kombucha Toner ($30) is quite the buy. Ideal for all skin types, it cleanses, tones and moisturizes while balancing the pH levels on your skin. But that's not all: it will also serve to moisturize your hair, and you can even use it as a natural deodorant for the armpits and your feet!

Andalou Naturals Citrus Kombucha Cleansing Gel
© Amazon

Andalou Naturals Citrus Kombucha Cleansing Gel

For oily skin

The Andalou Naturals Citrus Kombucha Cleansing Gel ($21) is ideal for very oily, sensitive and irritable skin. This kombucha citrus cleansing gel promises to clean even the most clogged pores.

EmerginC Scientific Organics Kombucha Cleanser
© Dermstore

EmerginC Scientific Organics Kombucha Cleanser

For deep cleansing

The EmerginC Scientific Organics Kombucha Cleanser ($34) will offer you a delicate yet deep wash that'll help you fight the external aggressors of your skin. In addition, your skin will look fresh and younger.

Youth to the People Exfoliation Power Toner
© Amazon

Youth to the People Exfoliation Power Toner

For exfoliation

TheYouth to the People Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner ($38) is an exfoliating tonic that softens the skin by cleaning clogged pores. It's balanced with kombucha black tea and tree bark ferments that work as probiotics to improve the skin's natural microbiome, helping to reduce shine, relieve congestion and increase luminosity.

Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Antioxidant Essence Fresh
© Fresh

Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Antioxidant Essence Fresh

To fight against free radicals

We close with Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Antioxidant Essence ($68) that provides protection against indoor and outdoor contamination while increasing softness, luminosity and skin elasticity.

It also minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines. Its star ingredient is kombucha, a fermented black tea that is rich in antioxidants.

Are you ready to add kombucha to your skincare routine?

