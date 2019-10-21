Key ingredients to look for when shopping for the right foundation

When it comes to purchasing foundations, it can be somewhat of a beauty science project. The good news is you’re not alone, and we’re here to make it a seamless process. Searching for a formula that caters to all skin types is key. Whether you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, formulas are very important. You’ll want to go for a weightless, 24-hour, full-coverage foundation that helps control shine while boosting your confidence with its natural finish. Another essential aspect to pay attention to when buying a new foundation are the ingredients. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the top ingredients you should look for when adding a new foundation to your cart.
Kaolin Clay
This magic texture controls oil and shines within your foundation. The kaolin clay activates elements that will leave your skin looking healthy and soft. Kaolin clay helps neutralize the skin’s pH and suits those with dry, sensitive, and mature skin.