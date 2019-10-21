View 3 pics | Health and Beauty

Key ingredients to look for when shopping for the right foundation

Key ingredients to look for when shopping for the right foundation
Key ingredients to look for when shopping for the right foundation

Kaolin clay
Kaolin clay

When it comes to purchasing foundations, it can be somewhat of a beauty science project. The good news is you’re not alone, and we’re here to make it a seamless process. Searching for a formula that caters to all skin types is key. Whether you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, formulas are very important. You’ll want to go for a weightless, 24-hour, full-coverage foundation that helps control shine while boosting your confidence with its natural finish. Another essential aspect to pay attention to when buying a new foundation are the ingredients. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the top ingredients you should look for when adding a new foundation to your cart.

 

Kaolin Clay

This magic texture controls oil and shines within your foundation. The kaolin clay activates elements that will leave your skin looking healthy and soft. Kaolin clay helps neutralize the skin’s pH and suits those with dry, sensitive, and mature skin.

Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic Acid

 

Hyaluronic acid is the star skincare ingredient that plumps, moisturizes, and softens fine lines. Scientific studies show that the hydrating acid boosts collagen, fights against free radicals, and helps with the skin’s elasticity.

Vitamin e
Vitamin e

Vitamin E

 

This antioxidant ingredient helps protects skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution. In fighting off free radicals, vitamin E helps protect the skin from damage which prevents future dark spots or manchas.

