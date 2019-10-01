View 8 pics | Health and Beauty
The most flattering and fabulous hairstyles for round faces

Rihanna with an asymmetrical bob cut
Rihanna with an asymmetrical bob cut

If you struggle to find the right hairstyle for your round or plump face, look no more. Let's start by lovin' our fabulous shapes like Selena Gomez or Chrissy Teigen. There are many styles with which work perfectly with your face shape.

In an interview with Byrdie, celebrity stylist Michael Sparks stated: "the softness around your face will be the key"."To make your features look thinner, try to keep as much body and volume as possible. Messy and wavy looks are essential. Avoid polished looks", the expert recommends.

To prove it, we took inspiration from some famous hairstyles and cuts inspired you on which hairstyles are ideal for you. Get ready to apply these tricks!

 

Asymmetry Bob

The bob cut is the hairstyle is a timeless trend. For round faces, there's nothing better than an asymmetrical cut, like Rihanna. If your hair is short, this option will frame your face giving you the same effect of an XL hair (long hair will be the most favorable for your face type).

Chrissy Teigen's updo
Chrissy Teigen's updo

Lateral bangs

Chrissy Teigen is an excellent example of owning your beautiful round face. The model knows perfectly which hairstyles are most favorable to her. Wearing lateral bangs is a good way to create the illusion of length to your mane and refine your features.

Chrissy Teigen ponytail
Chrissy Teigen ponytail

The Ideal Ponytail

An Ariana Grande pin-straight style ponytail is not the most suitable for you. Try and stay away from those. Opt-in for a texture pony and waves to show off those locks.

Amy Schumer loose hair with waves
Amy Schumer loose hair with waves

Add Movement

As the hair expert indicates, adding body and movement to your hair is the key. Look how good waves in her long blond hair look on Amy Schumer. Her round face looks thinner! Long and loose waves visually lengthen the face.

Amy Schumer's braided hair
Amy Schumer's braided hair

Braids

Again the actress and comedian is a perfection inspiration to learn how to do it. Braided, lateral, and loose hair with messy touches is another incredible way to lengthen the shape of the face.

Amanda Seyfried with a black blazer and hair to the side
Amanda Seyfried with a black blazer and hair to the side

Lateral hairstyle

One of the key hairstyles for a person with a round or plump face is a style like Amanda Seyfried's. Combing your hair sideways will create a non-centered hair effect, making your face look less round. It's something very similar to what you would achieve with the asymmetric bob.

Jennifer Lawrence with a layered haircut
Jennifer Lawrence with a layered haircut

Volume and Layers

Like an XL mane or asymmetric cuts, layers have the power to stylize and refine your face. Jennifer Lawrence's trick helps to make the longer layers fall under your chin, giving the illusion that your jaw is lower. With it, your face will look elongated.

Dakota Johnson with bangs and a red dress
Dakota Johnson with bangs and a red dress

Delicate bangs

Try to avoid heavy and marked bangs, like Dakota Johnson's. If you cut shorter bangs in the middle and longer ones to the sides, the effect will be very flattering. Although long hair is much more favorable for those with a round face, bangs won't be a limitation.

